Twin Shadow – “Alemania”

New Music April 16, 2021 12:14 AM By James Rettig

Twin Shadow – “Alemania”

New Music April 16, 2021 12:14 AM By James Rettig

George Lewis, Jr. has taken the Twin Shadow sound in a whole lot of directions since he started putting out music in 2010. His most recent album, Caer, was released in 2018 and last month he put out “Johnny & Jonnie” as a precursor to another new sound and a new full-length, which is due out later this year.

That track took a funkier, warmer turn compared to what he’s put out previously and his new single “Alemania” continues down that same path, and it even has a line that reflects its sound: “We were healthy and looked like a couple porn stars from the 1970s.” It features backing vocals from Kadhja Bonet and Lewis and described it as “a toast to the good times in Germany and the Dominican Republic.” Listen below.

“Alemania” is out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “Could’ve Been”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: INXS’ “Need You Tonight”

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The Armed ULTRAPOP

    3 days ago

    Grimes Unveils Gnarly Full Back Tattoo

    4 days ago

    An Eazy Sleazy Stereogum Commenting System Is Coming

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest