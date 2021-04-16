Twin Shadow – “Alemania”

George Lewis, Jr. has taken the Twin Shadow sound in a whole lot of directions since he started putting out music in 2010. His most recent album, Caer, was released in 2018 and last month he put out “Johnny & Jonnie” as a precursor to another new sound and a new full-length, which is due out later this year.

That track took a funkier, warmer turn compared to what he’s put out previously and his new single “Alemania” continues down that same path, and it even has a line that reflects its sound: “We were healthy and looked like a couple porn stars from the 1970s.” It features backing vocals from Kadhja Bonet and Lewis and described it as “a toast to the good times in Germany and the Dominican Republic.” Listen below.

“Alemania” is out now.