Moby – “The Lonely Night” (Feat. Kris Kristofferson & Mark Lanegan)
Next month, Moby — who would rather not talk about that whole Natalie Portman thing — is releasing Reprise, an album of orchestral reimaginings of songs from his catalog that was inspired by a classical performance of his music that took place in 2018.
We’ve already heard a new rendition of “Porcelain,” which featured My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, and Moby also invited Kris Kristofferson into the fold for a new version of “The Lonely Night,” his 2013 Innocents team-up with Mark Lanegan.
