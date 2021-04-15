WordPress database error: [Deadlock found when trying to get lock; try restarting transaction]
Kris Kristofferson Joins Moby & Mark Lanegan On "The Lonely Night": Listen

Moby – “The Lonely Night” (Feat. Kris Kristofferson & Mark Lanegan)

April 15, 2021

Moby – “The Lonely Night” (Feat. Kris Kristofferson & Mark Lanegan)

By James Rettig

Next month, Moby — who would rather not talk about that whole Natalie Portman thing — is releasing Reprise, an album of orchestral reimaginings of songs from his catalog that was inspired by a classical performance of his music that took place in 2018.

We’ve already heard a new rendition of “Porcelain,” which featured My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, and Moby also invited Kris Kristofferson into the fold for a new version of “The Lonely Night,” his 2013 Innocents team-up with Mark Lanegan.

Listen below.

