Moby – “Porcelain” (Feat. Jim James)

Moby is revisiting his catalog with the new album Reprise. Inspired by a 2018 classical performance of his music with conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, Reprise is an orchestral reimagining of Moby’s classics with help from Hungary’s Budapest Art Orchestra and guests including Kris Kristofferson, Mark Lanegan, and Gregory Porter.

“Sorry if this seems self-evident, but for me the main purpose of music is to communicate emotion, to share some aspect of the human condition to whomever might be listening,” Moby explains in a statement. “”I long for the simplicity and vulnerability you can get with acoustic or classical music.”

The first track we’re hearing from the project is a new version of Moby’s Play highlight “Porcelain,” a lovely, sweeping rendition of the song featuring vocals from My Morning Jacket’s Jim James. Listen and check out Reprise‘s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Everloving”

02 “Natural Blues” (Feat. Gregory Porter & Amythyst Kiah)

03 “Go”

04 “Porcelain” (Feat. Jim James)

05 “Extreme Ways”

06 “Heroes” (Feat. Mindy Jones)

07 “God Moving Over The Face Of The Water” (Feat. Vikingur Ólafsson)

08 “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad” (Feat. Apollo Jane)

09 “The Lonely Night” (Feat. Kris Kristofferson & Mark Lanegan)

10 “We Are All Made of Stars”

11 “Lift Me Up”

12 “The Great Escape” (Feat. Nataly Dawn, Alice Skye, Luna Li)

13 “The Last Day” (Feat. Skylar Grey & Darlingside)

Reprise is out 5/28. That same day, Moby is releasing Moby Doc, a feature-length surrealist biographical documentary narrated by Moby himself and featuring interviews with David Lynch, David Bowie, and Shepard Fairey.