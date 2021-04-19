The Mountain Goats – “Mobile”

The Mountain Goats – “Mobile”

The Mountain Goats released two new albums last year: the full-band Getting Into Knives and the John Darnielle-only boombox record Songs For Pierre Chuvin. They were both recorded in March 2020, right as the whole world was going into lockdown, and it turns out that Darnielle and co. made another album during that time, recorded in the week that separated the creation of Getting Into Knives and Songs For Pierre Chuvin.

That new album is called Dark In Here and it will be released at the end of June. After the band recorded Getting Into Knives at Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis, they traveled down to Muscle Shoals, Alabama to record another album at FAME Recording Studios, the birthplace of the the Muscle Shoals sound, which was featured in a 2013 documentary.

Today, the Mountain Goats are sharing “Mobile” from it. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Parisian Enclave”
02 “The Destruction Of The Kola Superdeep Borehole Tower”
03 “Mobile”
04 “Dark In Here”
05 “Lizard Suit”
06 “When A Powerful Animal Comes”
07 “To A Headless Horseman”
08 “The New Hydra Collection”
09 “The Slow Parts On Death Metal Albums”
10 “Before I Got There”
11 “Arguing With The Ghost Of Peter Laughner About His Coney Island Baby Review”
12 “Let Me Bathe In Demonic Light”

Dark In Here is out 6/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.

