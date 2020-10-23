Stream The Mountain Goats’ New Album Getting Into Knives

We’ve already gotten one Mountain Goats album since the pandemic began, the classic “John Darnielle yelling into a boombox”-style Songs For Pierre Chuvin. But before Darnielle busted out his trusty old Panasonic to write and record that one, he and the Mountain Goats had already finished another proper full-band studio album called Getting Into Knives. And today, that’s out in the world too.

Darnielle recorded Getting Into Knives during a single week in March, just before quarantine, at Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis. His longtime Mountain Goats bandmates Peter Hughes, Matt Douglas, and Jon Wurster played on it. We’ve already heard early tracks “As Many Candles As Possible,” “Get Famous,” and “Picture Of My Dress.” Stream the rest below now.

Getting Into Knives is out now via Merge.