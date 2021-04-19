Fresh – “My Redemption Arc”

Fresh, a UK band you could realistically describe as punk, emo, or indie rock, returned last month with “Girl Clout,” a punchy and anthemic new single in which Kathryn Woods rages against being relegated to token female status within a music scene. It turns out that song was the first offering from a new Fresh EP called The Summer I Got Good At Guitar due out at the end of April. Today the band has announced that project and shared another song, “My Redemption Arc,” which features additional vocals from members of Woods’ other band cheerbleederz.

Where “Girl Clout” charged forward with some combination of anger and ebullience, “My Redemption Arc” moves with a bit of a ragged sway. What the songs have in common is the way they match major-key cheeriness with lyrics that are anything but happy. This one begins, “Spend time filling up that hole/ Cos I feel awful and empty/ I feel awful and empty/ I feel awful and empty.” Woods later expresses such sentiments as “Sometimes I fervently believe that I wont live very long at all” and “I’ve been forgetting slowly/ Sometimes I still read things in your voice.” It’s extremely quotable stuff, though what you might find yourself singing along with first is the grand wordless refrain that serves as the song’s chorus.

Hear “My Redemption Arc” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Summer I Got Good At Guitar”

02 “Over There”

03 “Girl Clout”

04 “My Redemption Arc”

05 “Cry For Help”

The Summer I Got Good At Guitar is out 4/30 on Specialist Subject Records. Pre-order it here.