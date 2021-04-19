WordPress database error: [Deadlock found when trying to get lock; try restarting transaction]
UPDATE `wp_options` SET `option_value` = '23' WHERE `option_name` = 'auth0_db_version'

Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” Debuts At #1

Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” Debuts At #1

News April 19, 2021 1:14 PM By Tom Breihan

Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” Debuts At #1

News April 19, 2021 1:14 PM By Tom Breihan

These days, a whole lot of songs debut at #1 on the Hot 100. A lot of times, those songs then plummet down the charts after making their debut. In the streaming era, a well-planned song rollout from a big-name artist can bulldoze its way to the top spot whether or not people actually like the song. Still, every once in a while, when a song debuts at #1, it’s news. When Polo G’s new joint debuts at #1, for instance, that’s a big deal.

Polo G, the melodic Chicago drill rapper, has been steadily building since he released his bluesy, hypnotic debut album Die A Legend, my favorite rap album of 2019. A week and a half ago, Polo released his new single “RAPSTAR,” a sticky sing-rapped lament driven by a fluttering ukulele loop from co-producer Einer Bankz. It’s a good song with a cool video, but it’s still a surprise to learn that, as Billboard reports, “RAPSTAR” has gone straight to #1 in its first week.

Back in 2019, Polo G’s breakout single, the Lil Tjay collaboration “Pop Out,” climbed as high as #11. But up until now, Polo G has never had a top-10 single of his own. (Last year, he was a guest on the posthumous Juice WRLD track “Hate The Other Side,” which peaked at #10.) “RAPSTAR” isn’t just Polo G’s first proper top-10 hit; it’s also the first #1 hit for anyone from Chicago’s drill scene. Unless I’m missing something, Polo is now the first Chicago rapper with a #1 hit since Chance The Rapper appeared on DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” in 2017, and he’s also the first Chicago rapper to be the lead artist on a #1 hit since Kanye West got there with “Stronger” in 2007. Polo pulled this off without a featured guest or even a big-name producer. It’s a major accomplishment.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Exposé’s “Seasons Change”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Father Figure”

    13 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Morrissey Slams The Simpsons For Depicting Him As An Overweight Racist

    11 hours ago

    Pete Davidson Starring In Netflix’s Joey Ramone Biopic

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest