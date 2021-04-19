Genesis Reunion Tour May Now Come To America This Fall

Genesis officially announced their much-rumored reunion tour in March 2020, right before the entire world shut down due to the pandemic. Their scheduled run of dates in Ireland and the UK were postponed twice, and they are now supposed to take place in September and October.

In a new podcast interview, Mike Rutherford — one-third of the reunited Genesis lineup next to Phil Collins and Tony Banks — expressed skepticism that the UK/Ireland dates will happen as scheduled (“I can’t see it at the moment”), but did allude to the possibility that Genesis could touch down stateside. “American shows might be in November [on the East Coast]. They are confident, they want to do it,” Rutherford said, as Genesis News reports.

Here’s the podcast episode where Rutherford drops the news: