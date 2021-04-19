Mannequin Pussy’s music is featured in the new HBO miniseries Mare Of Easttown. The show stars Kate Winslet as a detective investigating a murder in a small Pennsylvania town and was filmed in and around Philadelphia. Her character’s daughter, who is played by Angourie Rice, is in a band, and the show uses Mannequin Pussy’s real songs for the fictional band. The first episode of Mare Of Easttown aired last night and you can hear a little bit of Rice singing “Who You Are” in it. It’s available to watch on HBO/HBO Max — if you’re a subscriber, it’s around the 34-minute mark in the episode.

As MP’s Marisa Dabice said on Twitter: “We can finally tell you that over a YEAR ago this HBO show got in touch b/c they wanted to use MP songs as the songs for the band in the TV show!” Because Dabice was on tour in Europe at the time, Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner gave the actors some lessons on how to be in a band.

Rice recorded her own vocals for at least two Mannequin Pussy songs, the already-used “Who You Are” and “In Love Again” (both off their 2019 album Patience) and apparently their recent single “Control” is featured as well.

If you're watching #MareOfEasttown and think to yourself "hm i wonder if the song this TV band playing is a real song…" the answer is yes and we wrote it — missy (@mannequinpussy) April 19, 2021

As The AV Club points out, in a since-deleted tweet, the Hotelier’s Christian Holden said that their band was also approached by HBO but were passed over as they “fucked up asking for more money.” Holden wrote that it “makes more sense for Mannequin Pussy songs anyway.”