Angel Olsen – “Alive And Dying (Waving, Smiling)”

Kylie Coutts

New Music April 20, 2021 11:13 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Angel Olsen had a hell of a year in 2020 when she surprised the indie world with Whole New Mess, the companion album to late 2019’s All Mirrors. And then there was that time where she was on a song with Cass McCombs, Bob Weir, and… uh… Noam Chomsky.

She recently announced the Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories boxset, which combines All Mirrors and Whole New Mess into one package along with a bonus LP called Far Memory. Upon announcing that, Olsen released “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess),” and now — after coming out as gay on Instagram last week — she’s back with another single from the project. “Alive And Dying (Waving, Smiling)” turns Whole New Mess track “Waving, Smiling” into an old-timey ballad with an 11-piece orchestra. The reworked track brings some serious Lana Del Rey energy, Ultraviolence-style.

“This song is all about chapters closing, and learning to let go of things I can’t understand,” Olsen said about the song. “It’s very me — I will always nosedive into love, and suffering can definitely come with that. When I hear this version the strings really bring the song to its necessary bittersweet boiling point.” Listen to “Alive And Dying (Waving, Smiling)” below.

Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories is out 5/7 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

