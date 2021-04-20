Angel Olsen – “Alive And Dying (Waving, Smiling)”

“This song is all about chapters closing, and learning to let go of things I can’t understand,” Olsen said about the song. “It’s very me — I will always nosedive into love, and suffering can definitely come with that. When I hear this version the strings really bring the song to its necessary bittersweet boiling point.” Listen to “Alive And Dying (Waving, Smiling)” below.

Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories is out 5/7 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.