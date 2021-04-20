UV-TV – “Back To Nowhere”

New Music April 20, 2021 9:32 AM By Tom Breihan

UV-TV – “Back To Nowhere”

New Music April 20, 2021 9:32 AM By Tom Breihan

The Queens-via-Gainesville band UV-TV makes supremely catchy garage-punk, and they’ve only been getting better at it. In about a month, UV-TV will release Always Something, their follow-up to their 2019 album Happy. They’ve already shared first single “Distant Lullaby,” and now they’ve come out with a new banger called “Back To Nowhere.”

Please allow me to be absolutely clear right now: “Back To Nowhere” slaps. The new UV-TV song is a fast, hooky jangle. It’s muscular and dreamy and straightforward all at once. Frontwoman Rose Vastola delivers all her lines with sharp clarity, and all the sparkly riffs hit at the exact right moment. This song makes me feel good. You should really listen to it below.

Always Something is out 5/28 on PaperCup Music.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Exposé’s “Seasons Change”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Father Figure”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    In New Statement Morrissey Suggests He’d Sue The Simpsons If He Could Afford It

    1 day ago

    45 Lost Albums We Want To Hear

    19 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest