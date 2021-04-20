UV-TV – “Back To Nowhere”

The Queens-via-Gainesville band UV-TV makes supremely catchy garage-punk, and they’ve only been getting better at it. In about a month, UV-TV will release Always Something, their follow-up to their 2019 album Happy. They’ve already shared first single “Distant Lullaby,” and now they’ve come out with a new banger called “Back To Nowhere.”

Please allow me to be absolutely clear right now: “Back To Nowhere” slaps. The new UV-TV song is a fast, hooky jangle. It’s muscular and dreamy and straightforward all at once. Frontwoman Rose Vastola delivers all her lines with sharp clarity, and all the sparkly riffs hit at the exact right moment. This song makes me feel good. You should really listen to it below.

<a href="https://uvtv.bandcamp.com/track/back-to-nowhere-2">Back To Nowhere by UV-TV</a>

Always Something is out 5/28 on PaperCup Music.