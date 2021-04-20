Hear A Track From The Scientists’ First New Album In 34 Years

The Australian swamp-rock band the Scientists have announced their first new full-length album in 34 years, Negativity, which will be released in June. Their last album was 1987’s The Human Jukebox. Since then, the band has occasionally performed live and back in 2018 they embarked on their first-ever US tour after previously playing the States for the first time in 2010.

The band’s lineup as it exists now almost mirrors what it was at the height of their popularity in the ’80s: singer-guitarist Kim Salmon, lead guitarist Tony Thewlis, and bassist Boris Sujdovic. They’re joined by drummer Leanne Cowie, who started playing with them on 1986’s Weird Love.

Check out Negativity‘s lead single “Outsider” below.

Negativity is out 6/11 via In The Red Records. Pre-order it here.