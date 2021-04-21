St. Lenox Shares His Challah Recipe In The “Arthur Is At A Shiva” Video

The album’s second single, “Arthur Is At A Shiva,” is out today. It’s a story song driven by hard-slapping drums and a keyboard riff that immediately inserts itself into your brain. “I was down at a work party last week to celebrate the end of the summer,” Choi sings. “It was the end of the evening then, And I was at a bar up in midtown. Jerry’s feeling like chicken tonight, and he orders some wings from the waitress and then Jerry and I traded shots at the bar. It was the typical shenanigans, but where’s Arthur now?” Arthur shows up late, explaining, “I was just at a shiva today for the death of a good friend of mine. A towering figure in my early life, he was an excellent specimen.” The narrative continues from there.

In Choi’s self-directed video, he shares his recipe for the Great Fractal Challah, which he developed while learning to make bread during the pandemic like so many other people. Watch below.

Ten Songs Of Worship And Praise For Our Tumultuous Times is out 6/11 on Don Giovanni/Anyway.