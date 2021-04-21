Illuminati Hotties – “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA”

New Music April 21, 2021 12:33 PM By Peter Helman

After all of the drama that went down with her old label Tiny Engines, Illuminati Hotties closed that chapter with the release of Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For, a non-album “mixtape” that was still one of the best albums of last year. And now Illuminati Hotties mastermind Sarah Tudzin has decided to launch a new label of her own to put out her highly anticipated official sophomore album (the one we’ve been waiting for).

“I’m incredibly stoked to be partnering with Hopeless Records on my own imprint, Snack Shack Tracks!” Tudzin says. “With everything that has brought me to where I am, I knew that the next time around I needed to seek support from folks who trusted me — who believed not only in illuminati hotties, but also in myself, and my curative vision as a creator at large. Hopeless is the perfect collaborator for IH and beyond. I am thrilled, grateful, and looking forward to an expansive future for the music that we’re all total nerds about!”

The first Snack Shack Tracks release is “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA,” a jittery new Illuminati Hotties track with a sweetly melodic nonsense chorus. “Somebody told me my music is too ‘CUTE’ to take seriously,” Tudzin explains. “So I wrote them a love letter. I hope they’re laughing their patoots off.” She adds that the video, which features her getting slimed, “pays tribute to the iconic music video for D’angelo’s ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel)’ while demanding space for the subversion of male sexuality and flipping the dynamic of power throughout its three slimey minutes.” Watch and listen below.

