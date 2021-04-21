Claire George – “I Promise”

Los Angeles musician Claire George is releasing her debut album, The Land Beyond The Light, next month. We heard “Pink Elephants” from it a few weeks ago and today she’s sharing “I Promise,” a strobing and searching new song on which George makes a steadfast declaration against a glittery backdrop: “Come on take my hand, I’ll help you out/ Swear I’ll pull you up, I’ll never let you down.”

“I Promise’ is about staying devoted to the people you love even when they are struggling to be their best selves,” George said in a statement. “It’s about the importance of holding space for people to exist in whatever shape they show up in, and a reminder to those who feel flawed or unworthy that they are singularly spectacular.”

Listen below.

George also put out a live performance video of her singing the track:

The Land Beyond The Light is out 5/21 via Cascine. Pre-order it here.