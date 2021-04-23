The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears (Remix)” (Feat. Ariana Grande)

Since performing at the Super Bowl a few months ago, the Weeknd’s main focus has been his After Hours single “Save Your Tears,” which has been hovering in the upper reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 for a while now. This past week, it was at #5 and now he’s come out with a remix to juice those numbers up a bit more.

Ariana Grande is the featured guest on this new version of “Save Your Tears.” It’s the third time the Weeknd has teamed up with Grande, following his appearances on her albums My Everything and Positions. It’s also not the first time he’s teamed up with a female pop star for a remix of an After Hours track: Rosalía was on the remix for “Blinding Lights” and Doja Cat remixed “In Your Eyes.”

Listen to the Weeknd and Ariana Grande team up below.