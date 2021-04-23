The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears (Remix)” (Feat. Ariana Grande)

New Music April 23, 2021 12:01 AM By James Rettig

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears (Remix)” (Feat. Ariana Grande)

New Music April 23, 2021 12:01 AM By James Rettig

Since performing at the Super Bowl a few months ago, the Weeknd’s main focus has been his After Hours single “Save Your Tears,” which has been hovering in the upper reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 for a while now. This past week, it was at #5 and now he’s come out with a remix to juice those numbers up a bit more.

Ariana Grande is the featured guest on this new version of “Save Your Tears.” It’s the third time the Weeknd has teamed up with Grande, following his appearances on her albums My Everything and Positions. It’s also not the first time he’s teamed up with a female pop star for a remix of an After Hours track: Rosalía was on the remix for “Blinding Lights” and Doja Cat remixed “In Your Eyes.”

Listen to the Weeknd and Ariana Grande team up below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Father Figure”

    4 days ago

    In New Statement Morrissey Suggests He’d Sue The Simpsons If He Could Afford It

    3 days ago

    45 Lost Albums We Want To Hear

    3 days ago

    Morrissey Slams The Simpsons For Depicting Him As An Overweight Racist

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest