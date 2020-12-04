The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights (Remix)” (Feat. Rosalía)
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”: A song you might know, but certainly not one that was nominated for any Grammys. After Abel Tesfaye’s dramatic post-Grammys nomination week, in which he called the Recording Academy corrupt and had a bunch of artists in his corner regarding his snub, the Weeknd has dropped a new remix for his massive After Hours single featuring Rosalía, who starts off and ends the song with a burst of Spanish and joins the Weeknd for the choruses. Check it out below.