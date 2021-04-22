Drug Church – “Tawny”

Drug Church, the great Albany/Los Angeles-based punk-rock band, have been hard at work on the follow-up to their 2018 album Cheer, and their new album is supposedly coming soon. But before that happens, they’ll be back with a new EP. Tawny will feature their 2020 single “Bliss Out,” a cover of Arcwelder’s “Remember To Forget,” and two new originals, and today, they’re sharing the EP’s pummeling title track. “People are so happy to not be in the guillotine, they’ll cheer at anyone else’s execution,” frontman Patrick Kindlon says. “I’ve about had it with that.” Listen to “Tawny” Below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Head-Off”

02 “Tawny”

03 “Bliss Out”

04 “Remember To Forget” (Arcwelder Cover)

The Tawny EP is out 6/25 via Pure Noise.