Drug Church – “Tawny”

New Music April 22, 2021 11:06 AM By Peter Helman

Drug Church – “Tawny”

New Music April 22, 2021 11:06 AM By Peter Helman

Drug Church, the great Albany/Los Angeles-based punk-rock band, have been hard at work on the follow-up to their 2018 album Cheer, and their new album is supposedly coming soon. But before that happens, they’ll be back with a new EP. Tawny will feature their 2020 single “Bliss Out,” a cover of Arcwelder’s “Remember To Forget,” and two new originals, and today, they’re sharing the EP’s pummeling title track. “People are so happy to not be in the guillotine, they’ll cheer at anyone else’s execution,” frontman Patrick Kindlon says. “I’ve about had it with that.” Listen to “Tawny” Below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Head-Off”
02 “Tawny”
03 “Bliss Out”
04 “Remember To Forget” (Arcwelder Cover)

The Tawny EP is out 6/25 via Pure Noise.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Father Figure”

    3 days ago

    In New Statement Morrissey Suggests He’d Sue The Simpsons If He Could Afford It

    3 days ago

    45 Lost Albums We Want To Hear

    2 days ago

    Morrissey Slams The Simpsons For Depicting Him As An Overweight Racist

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest