Last year, Tame Impala’s bleary but ambitious debut LP Innerspeaker celebrated its 10th anniversary. The pandemic messed with the band’s plans to celebrate that anniversary, but they released a box-set version of the album earlier this year. This week, Tame Impala returned to the place where they made Innerspeaker to play the album straight through. With a few of these songs, this marks a true flashback; they haven’t played some of them live since back when the album first came out.

In a livestream earlier this week, Tame Impala returned to Wave House, the remote beach mansion where they made the LP. Wave House happens to be a truly cinematic location — a beautiful wooden house full of huge windows, overlooking the Indian Ocean. During the livestream, the band — once again at full strength after doing a slimmed-down synthpop setup during quarantine — played Innerspeaker straight through, while the sun set behind them. Before that livestream, they hadn’t played “The Bold Arrow Of Time” or “I Really Don’t Mind” live since 2010, and they hadn’t done “Runway, Houses, City, Clouds” since 2013.

The band’s whole setup looked and sounded great. Tame Impala have come a long way since those early fuzz-rock days, but they’re still perfectly capable of conjuring those spaced-out vibes. Watch the full hour-long set below.

The four-LP Innerspeaker box set is out now, and you can order it here.