Yes/And – “Ugly Orange” & “Centered Shell”

New Music April 23, 2021 9:00 AM By James Rettig

Yes/And – “Ugly Orange” & “Centered Shell”

New Music April 23, 2021 9:00 AM By James Rettig

Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy has been popping up on different projects left-and-right as of late, from Flock Of Dimes to Perfume Genius to Angel Olsen. Today, Duffy is announcing a new collaboration with the producer Joel Ford.

This one’s a whole project called Yes/And, and they’re releasing their debut self-titled album this summer. They started working together during the pandemic and made 10 tracks worth of Duffy’s wandering guitar playing and Ford’s ear for sonic design. We get to hear two tracks from it today, “Ugly Orange” and “Centered Shell.” Check ’em out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Craggy”
02 “Ugly Orange”
03 “More Than Love”
04 “Learning About Who You Are”
05 “Centered Shell”
06 “Tumble”
07 “Melt Away”
08 “Making A Monument”
09 “Emotion Scroll”
10 “In My Heaven All Faucets Are Fountains”

Yes/And is out 7/23 via Driftless.

Gilles O'Kane

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Father Figure”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror”

    8 hours ago

    In New Statement Morrissey Suggests He’d Sue The Simpsons If He Could Afford It

    4 days ago

    45 Lost Albums We Want To Hear

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest