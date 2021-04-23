Yes/And – “Ugly Orange” & “Centered Shell”

Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy has been popping up on different projects left-and-right as of late, from Flock Of Dimes to Perfume Genius to Angel Olsen. Today, Duffy is announcing a new collaboration with the producer Joel Ford.

This one’s a whole project called Yes/And, and they’re releasing their debut self-titled album this summer. They started working together during the pandemic and made 10 tracks worth of Duffy’s wandering guitar playing and Ford’s ear for sonic design. We get to hear two tracks from it today, “Ugly Orange” and “Centered Shell.” Check ’em out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Craggy”

02 “Ugly Orange”

03 “More Than Love”

04 “Learning About Who You Are”

05 “Centered Shell”

06 “Tumble”

07 “Melt Away”

08 “Making A Monument”

09 “Emotion Scroll”

10 “In My Heaven All Faucets Are Fountains”

Yes/And is out 7/23 via Driftless.