Oscars 2021: Watch Best Original Song Nominees Perform During Oscars Pre-Show

One big change in this year’s Steven Soderbergh-produced Academy Awards ceremony is that the live performances of each nominee for Best Original Song have been axed from the main event. Instead, all five nominees had pre-taped performances featured on the 90-minute special Oscars: Into The Spotlight, which aired before the Oscars.

Those performances included Molly Sandén doing Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga‘s “Husavik,” who performed from Iceland; pop songwriter and 12-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren doing “lo si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead with singer Laura Pausini; awards show staple H.E.R. singing her Judas And The Black Messiah track “Fight For You”; and actor Leslie Odom Jr. performing “Speak Now” from One Night In Miami; Celeste and Daniel Pemberton playing The Trial Of The Chicago 7‘s “Hear My Voice.”

Watch a few of those performances below.

And here’s some interviews with the musicians behind the songs: