Watch A Trailer For Questlove’s Documentary Summer Of Soul

News April 25, 2021 10:48 PM By James Rettig

Watch A Trailer For Questlove’s Documentary Summer Of Soul

News April 25, 2021 10:48 PM By James Rettig

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Questlove’s documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival (aka “Black Woodstock”), now has an official trailer, which debuted during the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night. (Questlove was the official Oscars DJ.) The film premiered virtually at Sundance this year and won the US Grand Jury Prize in the documentary category.

“It has always been a dream of mine to direct films and telling this story has truly been an amazing experience,” Questlove said in a statement back when it won at Sundance. “I am overwhelmed and honored by the reception the film is receiving.”

Watch the trailer below.

Summer Of Soul will premiere on Hulu on 7/2.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror”

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Still Killer: Deryck Whibley On Sum 41’s “Fat Lip” 20 Years Later

    4 days ago

    The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest