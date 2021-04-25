Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Questlove’s documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival (aka “Black Woodstock”), now has an official trailer, which debuted during the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night. (Questlove was the official Oscars DJ.) The film premiered virtually at Sundance this year and won the US Grand Jury Prize in the documentary category.

“It has always been a dream of mine to direct films and telling this story has truly been an amazing experience,” Questlove said in a statement back when it won at Sundance. “I am overwhelmed and honored by the reception the film is receiving.”

Watch the trailer below.

Summer Of Soul will premiere on Hulu on 7/2.