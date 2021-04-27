Molly Burch – “Control”

Molly Burch – “Control”

New Music April 27, 2021 11:59 AM By Ryan Leas

The last time Molly Burch released a full-fledged album was in 2018, when she unveiled her sophomore effort First Flower. A year later, she returned with a collection of Christmas songs titled The Molly Burch Christmas Album. Then, at the beginning of 2021, she released “Emotion” with Wild Nothing. Turns out that song was just a precursor to a whole new album. It’s called Romantic Images and it’s out in July.

Burch recorded the album in Denver with Tennis’ Alaina Moore and Pat Riley. The album reportedly captures Burch’s “radical choice to shed the anxiety and insecurity of her twenties and embark upon a confident embrace of her truest self.” Along with the announcement, she’s shared a new single called “Control.”

“Control” also comes with a video directed by Burch and Jackie Lee Young. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Control”
02 “Games”
03 “Heart Of Gold”
04 “Romantic Images”
05 “New Beginning”
06 “Took A Minute”
07 “Emotion” (Feat. Wild Nothing)
08 “HoneyMoon Phase”
09 “Easy”
10 “Back In Time”

TOUR DATES:

06/03 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks *
09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *
09/18 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre *
10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub *
10/04 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *
10/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *
10/13 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory *
10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *
10/26 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *
10/29 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *
10/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
11/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
11/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *
11/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale *
11/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
11/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe *
11/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre *
11/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center *
* w/ Tennis

Romantic Images is out 7/23 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.

