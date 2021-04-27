In recent months, the Flaming Lips have been playing a series of “space bubble” shows in their Oklahoma City hometown. That’s a smart adaptation of a preexisting gimmick, but it’s not all the Flaming Lips can do. Last night, the Lips were musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they didn’t bust out the space bubbles for that one. Instead, they returned to the site of their first-ever show, which took place at the Blue Note Lounge in Oklahoma City way back in 1983. They also brought along a friend.

The Flaming Lips recorded “Will You Return / When You Come Down,” the blissed-out single from their 2020 album American Head, with Micah Nelson, youngest son of Willie, helping out on vocals and guitar. For last night’s Kimmel performance, Nelson, whose band Particle Kid has toured with the Lips, joined the band.

It’s cool to see the Lips, with Nelson, playing in a small club. They wear bright wigs and take advantage of psychedelic lighting, but this is a Flaming Lips performance relatively low on theatrics. It turns out that they can still do that just fine. Watch it below.

American Head is out now on Warner Bros.