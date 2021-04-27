Watch The Flaming Lips Play “Will You Return / When You Come Down” With Micah Nelson On Kimmel

News April 27, 2021 8:55 AM By Tom Breihan

Watch The Flaming Lips Play “Will You Return / When You Come Down” With Micah Nelson On Kimmel

News April 27, 2021 8:55 AM By Tom Breihan

In recent months, the Flaming Lips have been playing a series of “space bubble” shows in their Oklahoma City hometown. That’s a smart adaptation of a preexisting gimmick, but it’s not all the Flaming Lips can do. Last night, the Lips were musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they didn’t bust out the space bubbles for that one. Instead, they returned to the site of their first-ever show, which took place at the Blue Note Lounge in Oklahoma City way back in 1983. They also brought along a friend.

The Flaming Lips recorded “Will You Return / When You Come Down,” the blissed-out single from their 2020 album American Head, with Micah Nelson, youngest son of Willie, helping out on vocals and guitar. For last night’s Kimmel performance, Nelson, whose band Particle Kid has toured with the Lips, joined the band.

It’s cool to see the Lips, with Nelson, playing in a small club. They wear bright wigs and take advantage of psychedelic lighting, but this is a Flaming Lips performance relatively low on theatrics. It turns out that they can still do that just fine. Watch it below.

American Head is out now on Warner Bros.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Grimes Defends Elon Musk On TikTok

    16 hours ago

    Madball Played For A Crowd Of Thousands In New York On Saturday

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest