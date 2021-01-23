The Flaming Lips Played Their First Space Bubble Show

The Flaming Lips Played Their First Space Bubble Show

News January 23, 2021 4:12 PM By Peter Helman

After months of planning, a trial run, and one postponement, the Flaming Lips finally played their first full space bubble concert — a COVID-safe live show where everyone, band and audience member alike, is in their own plastic bubble. Last night’s show was the first of a two-night run at the Criterion in the Lips’ Oklahoma City hometown. BrooklynVegan reports that there was a whole camera crew on hand, so professional footage is probably on its way. For now, though, you can check out some photos and fan-shot video of the spectacle below.

