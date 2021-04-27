Grimes Defends Elon Musk On TikTok

Grimes’ TikTok is a pretty normal TikTok; it’s mostly full of trippy videos of Grimes dancing, which is not terribly newsworthy on its own. On Sunday, for instance, Grimes posted a video of herself sword-dancing to the new version of the Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” with Ariana Grande on it. But in the comments under that video, Grimes once again went to bat for Elon Musk, the third-richest man on the planet.

Grimes and Musk have been a public couple for nearly three years, and they are the proud parents of the baby boy X Æ A-12. In the past, Grimes has spoken up for Musk, and she does it again in the comments under that TikTok video.

Grimes starts out responding to a TikTok user who asks how she is “ACTIVELY SLEEP1NG WITH THE MAN WHO LOTERALLY DESTROY THE PLANET AND HUMANITY.” Grimes wrote back, “How is he doing these things? His whole career is about making travel/house power etc. sustainable and green. It’s worth a deep dive.”

Responding to another user who asked if Elon Musk is a men’s right activist, Grimes wrote, “He’s not. Def he’s been very immature at points on Twitter but for ex the president of SpaceX is a woman, as is his right hand at Neuralink etc.”

When a user asked who she’s trying to convince, Grimes wrote, “I don’t need to convince anyone haha. I accept this discourse. I’m just rly close to it so sum times I try to correct the misconceptions haha.”

Musk will host the 5/8 edition of Saturday Night Live, and a bunch of cast members are pissed about it.