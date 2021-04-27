Britney Spears Will Address The Court At Her Next Conservatorship Hearing

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

News April 27, 2021 9:23 PM By Chris DeVille

Britney Spears Will Address The Court At Her Next Conservatorship Hearing

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

News April 27, 2021 9:23 PM By Chris DeVille

The Britney Spears conservatorship battle has been long and complicated, but the world has rarely heard from Britney herself on the matter. That’s set to change after a judge approved the pop star’s motion today to personally address the court.

Since 2008, Britney’s business interests and personal life have been controlled by a conservatorship headed up by her father, Jamie Spears. Her dad has been sidelined from that role due to health concerns in recent years, which led to the 12-person Bessemer Trust being appointed as co-conservator in 2020. Through her lawyers, Britney has expressed her opposition to Jamie continuing in the role and has attempted to have him removed as conservator, but all such efforts have failed so far. Most recently, in February — just days after the release of a documentary about the conservatorship and the fan-led #FreeBritney movement — the court ruled to maintain Jamie’s role.

As Reuters reports, Britney has been approved to address the court on June 23. “My client (Britney Spears) has requested a hearing at which she can address the court directly,” the singer’s lawyer Samuel Ingham told the court today. “My client has asked that it be done on an expedited basis.” The lawyers did not reveal what Britney plans to speak about.

Chris DeVille Staff
Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Grimes Defends Elon Musk On TikTok

    15 hours ago

    Madball Played For A Crowd Of Thousands In New York On Saturday

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest