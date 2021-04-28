Florence & The Machine have always made grandly theatrical songs, and we’ll soon learn how grandly theatrical they can be. Florence Welch, leader and driving force of Florence & The Machine, is writing the songs for a new Broadway-musical version of The Great Gatsby.

Welch is writing all the lyrics for The Great Gatsby, and she’s co-writing the music with Thomas Bartlett, the pianist known as Doveman. (Bartlett has collaborated with dozens of artists over the years, and he worked with Florence & The Machine in 2019, producing their Game Of Thrones soundtrack song “Jenny Of Oldstones.”) Martyna Majok, the playwright who won the Pulitzer Prize for her 2016 drama Cost Of Living, is writing the book. The Great Gatsby also has an impressive director: Rebecca Frecknall, who recently worked on the West End revival of Tennessee Williams’ Summer Of Smoke.

We don’t yet know when The Great Gatsby will come to the stage, partly because we don’t really know when live theatrical productions will return. But according to a press release, “the timeline for a pre-Broadway engagement will be announced shortly.” That means the producers certainly intend for The Great Gatsby to end up on Broadway. As long as Florence Welch isn’t trying to write period-appropriate swing songs or whatever, this sounds pretty great! It’s hard not to love the idea of a whole Broadway cast belting out the kinds of all-climax howlers that Welch writes.