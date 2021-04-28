Cola Boyy – “Kid Born In Space” (Feat. MGMT)

Oxnard native Matthew Urango, aka Cola Boyy, had one of the most memorable turns on the Avalanches’ excellent We Will Always Love You last year, simply by greeting Karen Carpenter from across the divide of time and space alongside Mick Jones from the Clash. His new single features another impressive assortment of talent. “Kid Born In Space” features production by Chairlift’s Patrick Wimberly, and MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden makes a guest appearance.

In a press release, Cola Boyy explains that the psych-pop track is inspired by his experience as a disabled person. (He was born with scoliosis, spinal bifida, and kyphosis and has a prosthetic leg.) “When I was a kid I was convinced that no one could understand what I was going through and feeling, I was embittered and angry,” the statement reads. “The song is me explaining to my younger self to let go of worries about people staring or not understanding. Everyone has their struggles, and problems that shape them.”