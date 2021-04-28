Garbage – “No Gods No Masters”

Garbage’s new album, No Gods No Masters — the follow-up to 2016’s Strange Little Birds — comes out in June. Last month, the band shared “The Men Who Rule The World” from it and today they’re sharing the album’s title track, which has Shirley Manson singing: “The future is mine just the same/ No master or gods to obey/ I’ll make all the same mistakes/ Over and over again.” Here’s her inspiration behind the track:

I tried to make sense of the world, I was trying to make sense of left and right, literally. Like why do some people vote right? Why do some people vote left? And all of that comes from a concern for ourselves, for our friends, for our families, ultimately, for our babies. I was really inspired by going to Chile. I went to Santiago during the protests there, which were profoundly moving. We were driving down the street, and the whole city was covered in graffiti, like all the old museums and palaces. And I was shocked. The beautiful people that I was with said, ‘But why are you so shocked? We’re protesting human lives and you’re more shocked that property and buildings and monuments have been hurt here. And, in fact, human beings are being hurt, and this is what you must focus on.’ That was like a slap in the face.

[…] All these people, they have more value than a monument to slave traders, but they don’t have more value in the consciousness of society, and I think it’s devilish and obscene, and I want power to be dismantled, and a society re-imagined. So, this song is about re-imagining our society for the future, for our children and not making the same mistakes over and over again and allowing greed to corrupt our thinking.