St. Vincent Told Me To Kill This Video Of Her Talking About Farts

This week’s big online music-press kerfuffle concerns a since-deleted post called “St. Vincent Told Me To Kill This Interview.” The UK music writer Emma Madden interviewed St. Vincent during the whole press storm over the new album Daddy’s Home. After the interview was done, St. Vincent, apparently upset over a couple of uncomfortable moments or over Madden’s line of questioning, allegedly told her publicists to “kill” the article that Madden was writing. Those publicists succeeded. Madden has not named the publication that was going to run the interview, but that publication apparently shut the story down. Madden published the interview on her own site but then took the interview down shortly afterwards.

Jezebel has a great breakdown on the whole thing, including past stories about St. Vincent’s deep discomfort with the whole interview process, even as she engages with that process. But apparently, she’s completely cool with talking at length about tour-van farts, as long as the person asking the questions is Dave Grohl?

Today, Grohl is releasing his new documentary What Drives Us in which he interviews various rock stars about their motivating forces. (The movie is the reason Grohl and his daughter Violet just covered X.) What Drives Us evidently includes a long sidebar about tour-van farts. St. Vincent recalls a moment when a bandmate “was farting the most, like, noxious, like, make-you-wanna-puke farts, and that’s just how you live.” She seems very comfortable discussing this. Perhaps St. Vincent should record an entire concept album about tour-van farts, rather than one about her father’s prison sentence over financial crimes. She might find the attendant press rounds less taxing. Here’s that video clip.

What Drives Us is out today on Amazon. For what it’s worth, my one interview about St. Vincent was totally fine, but it was a million years ago, and it was all about having her song on the soundtrack of a Twilight movie.