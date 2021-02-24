New St. Vincent album incoming? Photos of ’70s-style advertisements teasing a new album called Daddy’s Home, out 5/14 on Loma Vista, have surfaced on Reddit and social media. This is the ad copy:

Who’s Your Daddy? St. Vincent is back with a record of all-new songs. Warm Wurlitzers and wit, glistening guitars and grit, with sleaze and style for days. Taking you from uptown to downtown with the artist who makes you expect the unexpected. So sit back, light up, and by all means have that bourbon waiting, because … DADDY’S HOME.

A larger version of the cover art shown in the poster has also circulated online, and a post in the Facebook music community Indietrónica claims that a single called “Pay Your Way In Pain,” produced by Jack Antonoff, will arrive on 3/5.

In an interview late last year, St. Vincent said that she would have a new album out in spring/summer 2021. “[It’s] a tectonic shift,” she said. “I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity. I was interested in going back to the music I’ve listened to more than any other — Stevie Wonder records from the early ’70s, Sly And The Family Stone. I studied at the feet of those masters.”