Watch The Flaming Lips Talk About Their Space Bubble Concert On CBS Sunday Morning

News May 2, 2021 1:48 PM By James Rettig

Watch The Flaming Lips Talk About Their Space Bubble Concert On CBS Sunday Morning

News May 2, 2021 1:48 PM By James Rettig

For the past year, the Flaming Lips have expanded their live concept of Wayne-Coyne-in-space-bubble to encompass a whole concert during COVID times. They played their first show to a test audience in bubbles back in October of last year and rolled out an official version of the event earlier this year.

Because of their efforts to create a unique coronavirus-friendly concert experience, they were the subject of a segment on CBS Sunday Morning. Wayne Coyne and the rest of the band talked about the logistics of putting on their first-ever space bubble concert. Watch the segment below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Terence Trent D’Arby’s “Wishing Well”

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    St. Vincent Told Me To Kill This Video Of Her Talking About Farts

    3 days ago

    Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest