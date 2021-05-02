For the past year, the Flaming Lips have expanded their live concept of Wayne-Coyne-in-space-bubble to encompass a whole concert during COVID times. They played their first show to a test audience in bubbles back in October of last year and rolled out an official version of the event earlier this year.

Because of their efforts to create a unique coronavirus-friendly concert experience, they were the subject of a segment on CBS Sunday Morning. Wayne Coyne and the rest of the band talked about the logistics of putting on their first-ever space bubble concert. Watch the segment below.