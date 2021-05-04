Armlock – “Turf War”

Emo duo Armlock are back with another single, “Turf War,” from their forthcoming record Trust. This follows “Power Of A Waterfall,” a lo-fi, jaded ballad that previewed a dreary sound. “Turf War” confirms this; the rhythm is even slower, and the vocals are basically whispers. The lyrics account for this depressing atmosphere: “You thought we’d get this far/ Perhaps that’s why you fled.”

“It’s about saying goodbye to a friend – again,” vocalist Simon Lam said of the song. “That kind of post-fighting stage in a relationship where you can both freely accept all the flaws and are happy to leave things unresolved. So far past the arguments that I’m ultimately appreciative of the experiences, especially the bad ones.”

Listen to “Turf War” below.

Trust is out 6/2 via Solitaire Recordings.