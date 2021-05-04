Smol Data – “Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)”

New Music May 4, 2021 3:36 PM By James Rettig

Smol Data – “Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)”

New Music May 4, 2021 3:36 PM By James Rettig

Next week, Smol Data are releasing their debut album, Inconvenience Store. We heard “Emotional Labor Day” from it already and today we’re getting another new song, “Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve),” which sounds a bit like chintzy early era Rilo Kiley and soars with petty jealousies. Karah Goldstein packs a whole lot of words into a surging chorus, projecting her own insecurities onto some girl at a party. “Honey, tell me, is she salaried? Are her invoices all paid?” she sings. “Does she boil pots of tea and plant trees at her parents’ house when she’s home for the holidays?” Listen below.

Inconvenience Store is out 5/14 via Open Door Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Terence Trent D’Arby’s “Wishing Well”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    St. Vincent Told Me To Kill This Video Of Her Talking About Farts

    5 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, & Jon Randall The Marfa Tapes

    15 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest