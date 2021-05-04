Smol Data – “Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)”

Next week, Smol Data are releasing their debut album, Inconvenience Store. We heard “Emotional Labor Day” from it already and today we’re getting another new song, “Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve),” which sounds a bit like chintzy early era Rilo Kiley and soars with petty jealousies. Karah Goldstein packs a whole lot of words into a surging chorus, projecting her own insecurities onto some girl at a party. “Honey, tell me, is she salaried? Are her invoices all paid?” she sings. “Does she boil pots of tea and plant trees at her parents’ house when she’s home for the holidays?” Listen below.

Inconvenience Store is out 5/14 via Open Door Records. Pre-order it here.