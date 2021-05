J. Cole has announced that his new album The Off-Season will be out next week on Friday 5/14. It’s his first proper studio album since 2018’s KOD.

Last year, J. Cole released a new track, “Snow On Tha Bluff,” which was the subject of some controversy. He also put out two tracks, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King On Ice,” that were packaged in an EP called Lewis Street.