Modest Mouse – “We Are Between”

Modest Mouse have announced their first new album in six years, The Golden Casket, which will be out in June. The band’s last full-length was 2015’s Strangers To Ourselves. In the rollout for that album, they said they had a whole other album ready to go. That didn’t happen, though Modest Mouse did release two new tracks back in 2019 ahead of their tour with the Black Keys.

The Golden Casket was produced by Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee and was recorded in Los Angeles and Modest Mouse’s Portland studio. Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, “We Are Between.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fuck Your Acid Trip”

02 “We Are Between”

03 “We’re Lucky”

04 “Walking And Running”

05 “Wooden Soldiers”

06 “Transmitting Receiving”

07 “The Sun Hasn’t Left”

08 “Lace Your Shoes”

09 “Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly

10 “Leave A Light On”

11 “Japanese Trees”

12 “Back To The Middle”

The Golden Casket is out 6/25 via Epic. Pre-order it here.