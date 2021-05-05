Modest Mouse – “We Are Between”

New Music May 5, 2021 10:28 AM By James Rettig

Modest Mouse – “We Are Between”

New Music May 5, 2021 10:28 AM By James Rettig

Modest Mouse have announced their first new album in six years, The Golden Casket, which will be out in June. The band’s last full-length was 2015’s Strangers To Ourselves. In the rollout for that album, they said they had a whole other album ready to go. That didn’t happen, though Modest Mouse did release two new tracks back in 2019 ahead of their tour with the Black Keys.

The Golden Casket was produced by Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee and was recorded in Los Angeles and Modest Mouse’s Portland studio. Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, “We Are Between.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Fuck Your Acid Trip”
02 “We Are Between”
03 “We’re Lucky”
04 “Walking And Running”
05 “Wooden Soldiers”
06 “Transmitting Receiving”
07 “The Sun Hasn’t Left”
08 “Lace Your Shoes”
09 “Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly
10 “Leave A Light On”
11 “Japanese Trees”
12 “Back To The Middle”

The Golden Casket is out 6/25 via Epic. Pre-order it here.

James Joiner

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “One More Try”

    5 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, & Jon Randall The Marfa Tapes

    1 day ago

    Modest Mouse – “We Are Between”

    3 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest