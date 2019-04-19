Modest Mouse – “I’m Still Here”

Remember when Modest Mouse supposedly had another album ready to go following 2015’s Strangers To Ourselves? Clearly that did not happen. Instead, the Issaquah rockers embarked upon another one of their long intervals between projects. They’ve toured quite a bit in the last four years without a peep (or should we say a squeak) about a new album. So although an upcoming arena tour with the Black Keys is a promising sign, don’t get your hopes up for a new LP just yet.

When we finally did get wind of new Modest Mouse music, it was in the form of a Record Store Day 7″. The uncharacteristically heavy A-side “Poison The Well” has been out for a few weeks, but they were keeping B-side “I’m Still Here” under wraps until the retailers’ holiday commenced. Well, the single has seen official release now, therefore the song is out there in the world to hear.

Hear it below.