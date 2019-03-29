Modest Mouse – “Poison The Well”

Modest Mouse haven’t released any new material since 2015’s Strangers To Ourselves. That changes today. Earlier this month, they announced that they are heading out on tour with the Black Keys, and last week, they teased the release of something called “Poison The Well” by sending puzzle pieces out to fans. And now that something is here.

As it turns out, “Poison The Well” is the name of Modest Mouse’s first new single in years. It’s out now with an accompanying visual, and it’ll be released as a 7″ on triangular mint green vinyl for Record Store Day on 4/13. The 7″ will include another unreleased track as the B-side. No word yet on an album, but for now, you can hear “Poison The Well” below.