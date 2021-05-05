L’Rain – “Blame Me”

Next month, L’Rain is releasing her sophomore album, Fatigue, the follow-up to her 2017 self-titled debut. We heard lead single “Two Face” last month and today Taja Cheek is sharing “Blame Me,” a gorgeous and eerie and lullaby-esque song that finds her reflecting on the circumstances of her birth. The song’s accompanying music video features Tinkcolorful dressing up as a clown.

“I am fascinated by clowns’ predilection for entropy and absurdity, and by their general role as the ultimate icon of emotional complexity (the tears of the clown…),” she said in a statement. “There’s also something about ‘freaks’ that make me feel at home: people who are deemed useless, dangerous, or too strange to understand. Who doesn’t feel misunderstood in this time of social media, social chaos, and social scarcity?”

Watch and listen below.

Fatigue is out 6/25 via Mexican Summer.