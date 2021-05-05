L’Rain – “Blame Me”

New Music May 5, 2021 4:30 PM By James Rettig

L’Rain – “Blame Me”

New Music May 5, 2021 4:30 PM By James Rettig

Next month, L’Rain is releasing her sophomore album, Fatigue, the follow-up to her 2017 self-titled debut. We heard lead single “Two Face” last month and today Taja Cheek is sharing “Blame Me,” a gorgeous and eerie and lullaby-esque song that finds her reflecting on the circumstances of her birth. The song’s accompanying music video features Tinkcolorful dressing up as a clown.

“I am fascinated by clowns’ predilection for entropy and absurdity, and by their general role as the ultimate icon of emotional complexity (the tears of the clown…),” she said in a statement. “There’s also something about ‘freaks’ that make me feel at home: people who are deemed useless, dangerous, or too strange to understand. Who doesn’t feel misunderstood in this time of social media, social chaos, and social scarcity?”

Watch and listen below.

Fatigue is out 6/25 via Mexican Summer.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “One More Try”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    3 days ago

    Björk Albums From Worst To Best

    18 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, & Jon Randall The Marfa Tapes

    2 days ago

    Modest Mouse – “We Are Between”

    23 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest