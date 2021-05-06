HEALTH & Nine Inch Nails – “Isn’t Everyone”

Last year, HEALTH released DISCO4 :: PART I, a full-length album collecting the band’s collaborative singles with the likes of 100 gecs, JPEGMAFIA, Soccer Mommy, Full Of Hell, Xiu Xiu, and the Soft Moon. It looks like they’re already getting started on PART II, and they’re kicking things off with a bang. A Nine Inch Nails-sized bang.

HEALTH have opened for Nine Inch Nails in the past, but they’re teaming up for the first time on their new collaborative song “ISN’T EVERYONE,” produced by HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails and mixed by NIN’s Atticus Ross. “It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it,” HEALTH say in a statement.

They go into a bit more detail in an interview with New Zealand journalist and documentarian David Farrier, who talked to HEALTH’s Jake Duzsik and John Famiglietti for his newsletter. This is how the collab came about:

So I sent him an example 00 we’d done a track with a band that opened for him as well 00 so I sent him that track and said “here’s what we’re doing, the idea would be that we would collaborate on a track and build it from the ground up.” And it was maybe long enough where I was like “it’s been long enough, this is not happening.” And I got an email from him and I was like: “oh shit.” So we sent him a demo and we did it very purposefully, where we sent something that was very skeletal. Because if you sent mostly a done track, that is not a collaboration — you are asking someone to guest on it. And the thing that ended up being really remarkable on it was we have done a lot of these collaborations now, and there can be a fair amount of awkwardness and not knowing — getting comfortable with your bandmates takes time — so you never know what it’s going to be like. But Atticus and Trent put in more effort and more time — we did conference calls! They take everything they do very seriously so it was very deliberate, with a lot of attention to detail.

Listen to “ISN’T EVERYONE” below.

“ISN’T EVERYONE” is out now via Loma Vista Recordings.