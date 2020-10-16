Over their long career, the constantly-mutating Los Angeles dance-punk band HEALTH has released a remix album to go along with every actual album that they’ve made. But with their latest effort, HEALTH have switched things up: The new album is its own remix album. Over the past three years, HEALTH have been cranking out a string of one-off collaborations with artists from across the spectrum of heavy, aggressive, experimental music. Today, they’ve collected all those collaborations onto a new album, which hangs together shockingly well and which sounds like some shit that should play at a futuristic goth-rave.

The new LP DISCO4 :: PART I features HEALTH’s songs with NOLIFE, Soccer Mommy, Perturbator, Youth Code, JPEGMAFIA, Ghostemane, Xiu Xiu, and Full Of Hell. It’s also got previously unreleased tracks with 100 Gecs, the Soft Moon, and Brothel. Only one of the album’s tracks, the recent single “CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0.,” doesn’t feature an outside collaborator.

That means we’re looking at a band working with a motley collection of rappers, noise-punks, electronic types, and indie rockers, making the album over years. But DISCO4 still all works as one heavy slab of seething, undulating dread. It’s great ominous-sweater-weather music. Below, you can stream the new album and check out the video for the new 100 Gecs collab “Power Fantasy.”

<a href="https://youwillloveeachother.bandcamp.com/album/disco4-part-i" target="_blank">DISCO4 :: PART I by HEALTH</a>

DISCO4 :: PART I is out now on Loma Vista. I hope there’s a PART II.