Full Of Hell + HEALTH = “Full Of HEALTH”

Both Full Of Hell and HEALTH love to collaborate with other artists. The former has paired up with the Body and been a part of Sightless Pit and the latter has put out singles with Soccer Mommy, Youth Code, JPEGMAFIA, and many, many more throughout the years, most recently with a Xiu Xiu collab back in December. But Full Of Hell and HEALTH have never worked together, at least until now.

Today, the two bands have teamed up for a track fittingly called “Full Of HEALTH,” and it’s pretty great. The bands obviously pair well together, Full Of Hell’s hardcore scour sliding easily into HEALTH’s hypnotic and metallic noise. It sounds pretty epic. In a statement to Revolver, HEALTH had this to say: “COVID-19 bad. Music good.” True.

Check it out below.

A “Full Of HEALTH” 7″ is available to pre-order through Closed Casket — it’ll feature a vinyl-exclusive B-side.