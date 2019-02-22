HEALTH & JPEGMAFIA – “HATE YOU”

Earlier this month, LA-based HEALTH dropped an album called VOL 4: SLAVES OF FEAR, which featured the noise-drenched “FEEL NOTHING” among other singles. They’ve also been sharing a flurry of collaborative tracks recently, and they’re already back with another one — this time featuring rapper and producer JPEGMAFIA.

“HATE YOU” is HEALTH’s fourth collaborative single since last September, following “Innocence” with Youth Code, “BODY/PRISON” with Perturbator, and the super stormy “MASS GRAVE” alongside Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison and Corin Roddick of Purity Ring. This new track is just as seismic and resonant as the others, but plays around with a trap beat to accommodate JPEGMAFIA’s verses. It’s rather short, but the textures are so rich and compensate in an intensely beautiful way. A saw-like synth just shreds into the end of the song while a disembodied voice floats between the indiscernible layers of noise.

Check out “HATE YOU” below.

“HATE YOU” is out now on Loma Vista Recordings.