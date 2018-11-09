HEALTH & Youth Code – “Innocence”

In recent weeks, HEALTH have released collaborations with Soccer Mommy and Parisian producer Perturbator. Now, the dancey electronic noise-rockers have teamed up with a fellow Los Angeles band, the experimental duo Youth Code, for another new song called “Innocence.” This is what HEALTH have to say about it:

Soft music hand on my waste sway Haiku seems to be as elegant a way to describe a piece of music as any in the universe…but the truth is I found this one on a bottle of green tea. Is poetry a lie? This is a HEALTH x YOUTH CODE collaboration. It’s called “INNOCENCE.”

And this is what Sara Taylor and Ryan George have to add:

When another band hits you up it’s usually for a remix — but to be able to get in a studio and fire off ideas with someone else is a pretty magical opportunity. When HEALTH reached out to us we were amped to put our heads together and see what could happen. Two groups of noisy LA weirdos could only make for a maniacal track. It came together super quickly since we have a lot of the same influences and ideas but the way we execute is very different. I think it gave the track a lot of dynamics and we’re exceptionally proud to bring this into the world.

Listen to the pummeling industrial track below.

“INNOCENCE” is out now via Loma Vista.