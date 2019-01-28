HEALTH – “FEEL NOTHING”

HEALTH came back with a vengeance last fall with a series of collaborations with the likes of Soccer Mommy, Perturbator, and Youth Code, and they kept things rolling when they announced a brand-new album, Vol. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR, their follow-up to 2015’s Death Magic. None of the collaborations are on it, but they have shared a handful of tracks from it already, the title track and “Strange Days (1999).”

Today, the Los Angeles noise rock crew is putting out yet another new song, this time in partnership with Adult Swim’s singles series. The new one’s called “FEEL NOTHING,” and it’s characteristically both intense and strangely beautiful.

Check it out below.

VOL 4: SLAVES OF FEAR is out 2/8 on Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.