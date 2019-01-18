HEALTH – “STRANGE DAYS (1999)”

HEALTH have been busy lately. The LA electronic noise-rockers released a smattering of collaborative singles last fall with a wide range of artists including Soccer Mommy and Purity Ring, Perturbator, and Youth Code. And in December, they announced their new album VOL 4: SLAVES OF FEAR and shared its title track.

Today they return with another punishing track called “STRANGE DAYS (1999).” Brutally heavy industrial sections give way to eerie melodic passages in which a detached androgynous voice repeats the phrase, “Strange days, slowing down.” As the song progresses, the various layers pile up to a harshly percolating wave of noise, capped off by the ominous question: “Where will you be when they come?” It’ll leave you haunted and quite possibly flattened.

Listen below.

VOL 4: SLAVES OF FEAR is out 2/8 on Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.