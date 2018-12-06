HEALTH – “SLAVES OF FEAR” Video

Back in 2015, Los Angeles-based noise rockers HEALTH broke a long silence with Death Magic, the first proper album we’d heard from them in almost six years, only to retreat quickly back out of the spotlight. They resurfaced in 2017 with their third collection of remixes, DISCO3, a New Order cover for the Charlize Theron thriller Atomic Blonde, and the NOLIFE collaboration “Hard To Be A God.” But the trio seemed to officially return this September when they teamed up with Soccer Mommy for the stormy, Purity Ring-produced single “MASS GRAVE.” Since then, they’ve continued to build momentum with the Perturbator-featured “BODY/PRISON” and the experimental Youth Code collab “INNOCENCE.” Today, HEALTH is announcing their new record VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR — out 2/8 via Loma Vista — and debuting its title track.
Produced by longtime collaborator Lars Stalfors, “SLAVES OF FEAR” is a heavy and exhilarating dance track, but its lyrics clash with a moody, existential vulnerability. “Slaves of fear/ From the moment we’re born/ We wanna be different/ But we don’t wanna try too hard,” sings Jake Duzsik. The accompanying Zev Deans-directed video is violent and twitchy, full of white light strobes and men with machine guns shooting their way through abandoned homes. It ends with a suffocating pulse. Watch and listen below and check out VOL. 4’s tracklist as well as HEALTH’s upcoming tour dates.
TRACKLIST:
01 “PSYCHONAUT”
02 “FEEL NOTHING”
03 “GOD BOTHERER”
04 “BLACK STATIC”
05 “LOSS DELUXE”
06 “NC-17”
07 “THE MESSAGE”
08 “RAT WARS”
09 “STRANGE DAYS (1999)”
10 “WRONG BAG”
11 “SLAVES OF FEAR”
12 “DECIMATION”
TOUR DATES:
01/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One (SOLD-OUT)
01/30 Brixton, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *
01/31 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg *
02/01 Cologne, DE @ Palladium *
02/03 Hamburg @ Docks *
02/04 Berlin, DE @ Huxleys *
02/06 Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin *
02/07 Warsaw, PL @ Torwar *
02/09 Vilnius, LT @ Compensa Concert Hall *
02/11 Tallinn, EE @ Saku Arena *
02/12 Riga, LV @ Arena Riga *
02/14 Moscow, RU @ Megasport Arena*
02/15 Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
02/16 Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy
02/20 Oslo, NO @ Bla
02/21 Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
02/27 Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben
02/28 Munich, DE @ Feierwerk
03/01 Leipzig, DE @ Täubchenthal
03/02 Berlin, DE @ So36
03/04 Brussels, BE @ AB
03/05 Lille, FR @ Aéronef
03/06 Utrecht, NL @ EKKO
03/07 Groningen, NL @ Vera
03/08 Lyon, FR @ Festival Transfer, Transbordeur
03/09 Paris, FR @ Badaboum
03/12 Bordeaux, FR @ Iboat
03/14 Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia
03/15 Rome, IT @ Traffic Live
03/16 Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club
03/17 Torino, IT @ Spazio211
03/19 Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie
03/20 Luzern, CH @ Konzerthaus Schüür
03/22 Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes
03/24 Manchester, UK @ YES
03/25 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell
03/26 Glasgow, UK @ CCA
03/27 Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
03/28 London, UK @ Oval Space
03/29 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
03/30 Brighton, UK @ Patterns
04/09 Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
04/10 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
04/12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
04/13 Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub
04/14 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
04/17 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
04/19 Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Grill
04/20 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
04/21 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
04/22 Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/23 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
04/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere The Hall
04/26 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
04/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/28 Washington, DC @ Rock N Roll Hotel
04/30 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory
05/01 Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon
05/02 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/03 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/04 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/06 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
05/07 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
05/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
* supporting The Neighbourhood
VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR is out 2/8 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.