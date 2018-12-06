HEALTH – “SLAVES OF FEAR” Video

Back in 2015, Los Angeles-based noise rockers HEALTH broke a long silence with Death Magic, the first proper album we’d heard from them in almost six years, only to retreat quickly back out of the spotlight. They resurfaced in 2017 with their third collection of remixes, DISCO3, a New Order cover for the Charlize Theron thriller Atomic Blonde, and the NOLIFE collaboration “Hard To Be A God.” But the trio seemed to officially return this September when they teamed up with Soccer Mommy for the stormy, Purity Ring-produced single “MASS GRAVE.” Since then, they’ve continued to build momentum with the Perturbator-featured “BODY/PRISON” and the experimental Youth Code collab “INNOCENCE.” Today, HEALTH is announcing their new record VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR — out 2/8 via Loma Vista — and debuting its title track.

Produced by longtime collaborator Lars Stalfors, “SLAVES OF FEAR” is a heavy and exhilarating dance track, but its lyrics clash with a moody, existential vulnerability. “Slaves of fear/ From the moment we’re born/ We wanna be different/ But we don’t wanna try too hard,” sings Jake Duzsik. The accompanying Zev Deans-directed video is violent and twitchy, full of white light strobes and men with machine guns shooting their way through abandoned homes. It ends with a suffocating pulse. Watch and listen below and check out VOL. 4’s tracklist as well as HEALTH’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “PSYCHONAUT”

02 “FEEL NOTHING”

03 “GOD BOTHERER”

04 “BLACK STATIC”

05 “LOSS DELUXE”

06 “NC-17”

07 “THE MESSAGE”

08 “RAT WARS”

09 “STRANGE DAYS (1999)”

10 “WRONG BAG”

11 “SLAVES OF FEAR”

12 “DECIMATION”

TOUR DATES:

01/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One (SOLD-OUT)

01/30 Brixton, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

01/31 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg *

02/01 Cologne, DE @ Palladium *

02/03 Hamburg @ Docks *

02/04 Berlin, DE @ Huxleys *

02/06 Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin *

02/07 Warsaw, PL @ Torwar *

02/09 Vilnius, LT @ Compensa Concert Hall *

02/11 Tallinn, EE @ Saku Arena *

02/12 Riga, LV @ Arena Riga *

02/14 Moscow, RU @ Megasport Arena*

02/15 Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

02/16 Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

02/20 Oslo, NO @ Bla

02/21 Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

02/27 Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben

02/28 Munich, DE @ Feierwerk

03/01 Leipzig, DE @ Täubchenthal

03/02 Berlin, DE @ So36

03/04 Brussels, BE @ AB

03/05 Lille, FR @ Aéronef

03/06 Utrecht, NL @ EKKO

03/07 Groningen, NL @ Vera

03/08 Lyon, FR @ Festival Transfer, Transbordeur

03/09 Paris, FR @ Badaboum

03/12 Bordeaux, FR @ Iboat

03/14 Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia

03/15 Rome, IT @ Traffic Live

03/16 Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club

03/17 Torino, IT @ Spazio211

03/19 Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

03/20 Luzern, CH @ Konzerthaus Schüür

03/22 Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

03/24 Manchester, UK @ YES

03/25 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell

03/26 Glasgow, UK @ CCA

03/27 Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

03/28 London, UK @ Oval Space

03/29 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

03/30 Brighton, UK @ Patterns

04/09 Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

04/10 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

04/13 Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

04/14 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

04/17 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04/19 Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Grill

04/20 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

04/21 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04/22 Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/23 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

04/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere The Hall

04/26 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/28 Washington, DC @ Rock N Roll Hotel

04/30 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory

05/01 Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

05/02 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/03 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/04 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/06 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/07 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

05/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

* supporting The Neighbourhood

VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR is out 2/8 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.