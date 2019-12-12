HEALTH – “DELICIOUS APE” (Feat. Xiu Xiu)

HEALTH returned with the new album VOL 4: SLAVES OF FEAR at the beginning of the year. Since then, the Los Angeles electronic noise-rockers have been continuing the string of collaborative singles they began in late 2017, which has included “Hard To Be A God” with NOLIFE, “MASS GRAVE” with Soccer Mommy, “BODY/PRISON” with Perturbator, “INNOCENCE” with Youth Code, “HATE YOU” with JPEGMAFIA, and “JUDGEMENT NIGHT” with Ghostmane. Today, there’s another installment, “DELICIOUS APE” featuring Xiu Xiu. As the band explains in a statement:

The noise/DIY scene of the mid 00’s was characterized by an incredibly high tolerance for ‘difficult’ musical experiences. In many ways, the petit arms race to fortify our listening habits with the avant garde while competing with a handful of unknown bands to create the most challenging music possible was ironically juvenile and provincial. A preoccupation with abrasive experimentalism is not exactly a recipe for toe tapping or hummable melody, and many of us obscured the more enjoyable elements of music-making and listening in favor of weird shit…But not Xiu Xiu goddamn it.

No other project of the most formative era for our band even comes close to so perfectly combining the elements of free noise, drone music, and experimental electronics with raw emotion, melody and choruses. Nobody else even had choruses. Not many of us are left of this particular vintage. Most of the scene moved on to djing house and starting podcasts. Xiu Xiu is still making great and uniquely moving music. We are simply happy to get the chance to be a part of it. What did The Minutemen say? “Mr. Narrator, this is Bob Dylan to me.” Yeah, something like that.