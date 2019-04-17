HEALTH x GHOSTEMANE – “JUDGEMENT NIGHT”

HEALTH released a new album earlier this year, VOL 4: SLAVES OF FEAR, and in between and surrounding the rollout for that album, the Los Angeles noise crew have been putting out a series of collaborations with other artists, whose ranks include JPEGMAFIA, Soccer Mommy, Youth Code, and Pertubator.”

Today they’re putting out another team-up, this time with the SoundCloud rapper known as GHOSTEMANE, whose 2017 album Hexada made its way onto our best rap albums list from that year. HEALTH and GHOSTEMANE’s new track is called “JUDGEMENT NIGHT” and it’s a heavy industrial swamp, filled with GHOSTEMANE’s screaming vocals and Jacob Duzsik’s softer haunting coos.

Listen below.

“JUDGEMENT NIGHT” is out now.